If, just yesterday, you suggested the riots in Iran were not organic protests, you would have been accused of supporting tyranny. I should know because I was, and yet Israeli media is now admitting to Israel’s role in the violence.

Israel’s Channel 14 is reporting that Israel has been arming the rioters who have been carrying shotguns and pistols and throwing firebombs. Channel 14’s coverage is pro-Netanyahu so this story is likely to have come directly from government sources.

If there was any doubt about the veracity of this story, Mossad has been using its Farsi Twitter account to encourage Iranians to get out onto the streets. And it is bragging about having agents alongside the rioters in the field. Mossad operatives have been shooting Iranian police officers to provoke a violent response against Iranians, and here was you thinking they cared about their liberation…

This admission ties in with Iranian claims that they found American and Israeli weapons and 200kg of explosives inside seven Mossad safe houses, and obtained recordings of Americans and Israelis giving instructions to Iranians. These claims are corroborated by information obtained by Iranian hacking group Handala which explained exactly how Mossad was recruiting Iranians.

Israel’s infiltration was halted when Iranian intelligence took away Mossad’s ability to communicate by cutting telecommunications. It disrupted Starlink, located Starlink devices in operation, and intercepted a large shipment of Starlink devices and other spying equipment.

Iranian hackers gained access to Mossad’s phones and the riots fizzled out because Israel could no longer coordinate them. Strange that organic riots needed the coordination of a foreign power, isn’t it?

During the 12-day war, Israeli cells cleared the way for fighter jets through sabotage attacks, but this time the Iranians located the cells and captured the spies.

Iran’s Ministry of Intelligence explained: “Terrorist cells, supported by Israel, entered Iran from the east [Pakistan], in Zahedan. The terrorist cells planned assassination and sabotage operations of infrastructure during the riots. They possessed Israeli and American weapons.”

Those weapons have been used to kill hundreds of Iranian police officers and an unknown number of civilians, who have been shot, stabbed, beheaded or burnt alive. If you support this terrorism, you cannot claim to care about Iranians.

The rioters failed to achieve regime change, but they caused significant and needless damage to their cities. Among the buildings torched was a historic library containing many original books and rare manuscripts in the city of Borujen. Dozens of mosques were torched and it’s hard to imagine Muslims doing this.

Let’s not forget the Iranian President expressed a willingness to engage with the protesters until the violence got out of control. Unions who had joined peaceful protests condemned the rioters because they don’t want their cities to be destroyed. You would think that context would be important to include when western media is reporting the death toll, but it is strangely omitted.

It’s worth bearing in mind that western media are getting their information from US-funded NGOs backed by the National Endowment for Democracy—the regime change arm of the US government. There have been no riots for days, but the media is inflating the death toll by the hour with the claims getting so ludicrous they have become a meme.

CBS News—which is run by Israeli propagandist Bari Weiss—magicked up a number of 20,000. This is supported by zero evidence. Israelis have been claiming this is the highest daily death rate since the holocaust—an extraordinary claim from people who are carrying out their own holocaust.

Trump is desperately trying to reignite the riots because he cares about Iranians so much, he wants them to kill each other for Israel. I hit translate on his post and it read: “Keep up the violence, Iranians, and we’ll soon be along to kill you all!” Isn’t that nice?

Any country on earth would respond with force if a foreign power were arming insurrectionists and fuelling violence. This is not protest. It is an act of war. Trump is saying the US will bomb Iran if it executes the 1000-plus rioters who have been arrested. If it’s not yet clear, the US and Israel manufactured this situation so they would have their excuse. They knew Iranians would die and didn’t give a fuck.

Don’t take it from me, take it from Reza Pahlavi who dismissively says: “War has casualties,” when asked if he bears some responsibility for the deaths. He falsely claims the death toll is four times higher than 9/11 and apparently feels this is worth it to make him Shah. The man is a traitor.

Pahlavi openly calls this a “war”, too stupid to realise this only legitimises Iran’s use of force. When someone declares war and then attacks you, of course you are going to respond with force—that’s how war works.

I honestly don’t know how anyone is still pretending this lot give a crap about Iran. The US published a road map to regime change in 2009 which laid out how it would starve Iranians with sanctions and impose secondary sanctions on Iran’s allies to isolate it and foment civil unrest.

The paper entitled: Which Path to Persia? talks of “inspiring an insurgency” and using groups such as the Kurds as proxies. It talks of performative diplomacy to drive a narrative that Iran rejected peace so it can garner international support. It talks of deliberate provocations to goad a violent response from Iran which would then justify war. Sounds awfully familiar, doesn’t it?

If you think for one second that regime change would resemble liberation and prosperity, just know Israel is talking of “striking everywhere in the country as we did in Syria” if the Iranian government falls. Israel never stops bombing its neighbours, but it has always been reluctant to bomb Iran because it can bite back.

If the riots had toppled the Iranian government, Israel would be bombing Iranians right now. That’s what it means by liberation.

While Israel is desperate to overthrow the Iranian government, there are reports it is asking the US to back down. It’s hard to say if this is to throw the Iranians off, but the claim is that Israel is concerned that Iran has not yet been sufficiently weakened. It is worried the attempt could fail if they go too early.

One hope is that Middle East nations are not happy with the prospect of war. They are expressing concerns that war will crash oil markets and unite Iranians like the last strikes did.

Saudi Arabia is saying it will not let the US use its airspace, however, the US is ordering non-essential staff to leave its Qatari air base—the biggest US base in the region. The US did the same before it attacked Iran last year, suggesting war could be imminent.

Iran has warned that it will attack US bases in the region, if the US attacks first, but it’s entirely possible Iran could launch a pre-emptive strike. If it does, the western media will frame it as unprovoked which would be ludicrous, given the US and Israel started this.

