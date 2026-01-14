Council Estate Media

Council Estate Media

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Karen McCartney's avatar
Karen McCartney
7h

Just leave Iran alone. The west has behaved with appalling hypocrisy. Stop pretending to care about ordinary Iranians because if you did you would not have imposed years of sanctions on them, causing real hardship and despair.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Diana van Eyk's avatar
Diana van Eyk
7h

MSM is amplifying the disinformation that neglects the role of Mossad, of course.

We need people to understand this, and not fall for the propaganda.

Another colour revolution with all the violence and lies should be suspect and recognizable by now.

Reply
Share
6 replies
34 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Council Estate Media · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture