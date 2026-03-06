Council Estate Media

User's avatar
Ronald Portier's avatar
Ronald Portier
19h

I think the whole "Claude" story is to hide the fact that the US has adopted lot, stock and barrel the Israeli Dahiya doctrine. This is shown by the continuing flattening of hospitals, red cross posts, squares with people, etc. In other words, this was totally deliberate. And true: AI is used to select targets, but when you instruct AI to select targets with maximum civilian casualties, it will do so. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Dahiya_doctrine

Anarchy is Order's avatar
Anarchy is Order
19h

They can't blame this on AI. The intentional strike on children was a signal of commitment to the mission, both to the Iranians and to the ruling classes and soldiers in the West.

