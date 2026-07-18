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Jordan's avatar
Jordan
17h

Obviously it would be impossible to cover every monstrous thing Starmer has done, but one that sticks with me is his enabling of the genocide in Sudan. We will learn more in the future but we already know his government ignored atrocity warnings before massacres last year (in the Zamzam refugee camp, then later in el Fasher).

He has helped support the UAE, ignoring their role in financing one of the most violent paramilitaries on the planet. And the UK is meant to be penholder, responsible for Sudan in the UN (as messed up and paternalistic as that is).

Two genocides as part of his legacy really speaks to what a piece of shit he is, and what he found acceptable in return for power. Truly despicable and evil.

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Graham Vincent's avatar
Graham Vincent
17h

A few years back, a 17-year-old from another country took out a gun in my country and shot a fellow countryman of his six times - and missed. Well, he didn't miss. The other guy turned round and took all six slugs in the bum. He lived, but couldn't sit down for a while. The kid fled to England, stole a van and tried to mow people down in Manchester. At age 18 he was in Strangeways, for the next 20 years. I did extradition papers for this guy and read the story through and concluded: poor bugger, he wasn't even a good criminal. Well, he was better than Starmer and he may yet learn from his sojourn in't North. He may yet come out of prison a better criminal. And, maybe, so will Keir. How ironic - christened for a socialist hero.

Just a short time after taking office, Starmer hosted a round table with a group of young students in Downing Street. At the conclusion, one of the girls said as he was leaving, "Sir Keir, I massively admired your work as a human rights lawyer. It's because of you that I want to be a lawyer as well. But you have so disappointed me." He stared at her blankly, turned and left the room without a further word.

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