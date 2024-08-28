After calling a snap election a few weeks ago and losing, French president Emmanuel Macron has refused to accept the results and used every excuse to not form a new government. Among his excuses was there should be an “Olympic truce”, in which case why didn’t he wait until after the Olympics to call an election?

Of course, Macron has let slip the real reason for his reluctance is that the winning NFP coalition is too extreme for his liking. He is therefore trying to form a government with Marine Le Pen and the far right, insisting he will not name a left-wing prime minister. In other words, he is showing us once again that when it comes down to it, centrists always side with fascists because they share the same ideology.

Let’s not forget that Macron initially claimed he was calling a snap election in order to halt the far right. He then tried to stop his party from standing candidates against the far right in some seats, but they defied him. If it were not for this, we might have been looking at very different election results.

When we say centrists always side with fascists, to be fair, we’re normally talking about centrists with power. Ordinary centrists are sometimes sane and rational and that’s what we’ve seen here!

If Macron was remotely on the left, he would be relieved that Le Pen was stopped. If he is concerned that NFP might be a little “too left wing”, his party could use its leverage to moderate their policies.

But here is the thing: Macron is not interested in the slightest compromise with the left. He is not willing to consider easing the burden on the working class. Centrists are not interested in people power, they’re interested in corporate power. If they concede power to the people and an alternative to neoliberalism (or just a less extreme version) is allowed to succeed, the game is over.

It’s not like neoliberals have done an amazing job with the economy. France’s credit rating was downgraded by S&P last year, and the EU put France in “excessive deficit procedure”. The neoliberals who created this mess have decided the coalition the public chose aren’t up to the job of fixing that mess. It’s like a criminal demanding they clean up their own crime scene.

The problem with the French constitution is that while it’s the president’s job to name a prime minister, there are no formal rules around how this process should take place. Therefore, Macron is making it up as he goes along. He has decided France can only have a prime minister who is palatable to him, regardless of what the electorate want.

Whether Macron gets his way is another matter because you can expect more protests on the streets of France, much bigger than the protests the West tells us delegitimise Nicolas Maduro in Venezuela.

You know how centrists always accuse the left of not compromising? Well, they’re point blank refusing to compromise with the left, but they’re more than happy to compromise with fascists. This is one of the reasons it’s so laughable when people call the Democrats and Labour “the left”. Sir Keir Starmer is closer to Nigel Farage than he is to Jeremy Corbyn. Kamala Harris is closer to Donald Trump than she is to Jill Stein.

When conservatives get mad at “the left”, they’re getting mad at another faction within capitalism. Some of us are smart enough to oppose them both! I now try to avoid using the term “left wing” to reduce confusion. I am not on the left side of capitalism, I am opposed to all factions of the establishment. I am anti-establishment.

Many people are comparing the French situation to Venezuela and noticing the hypocrisy from the West. We were told Maduro has no legitimacy because there were large protests in his country, forgetting the Gilet Jaunes protests in France. We were told Maduro is a bad leader because Venezuela’s economy is struggling, forgetting about the crippling US sanctions. We were told Maduro wasn’t respecting election results without credible evidence, and yet here is Macron failing to respect the French results. What is the common thread here? The empire does not want the left in charge of countries, regardless of what the electorate wants.

The West has always been anti-democratic, but now our rulers are not bothering to hide it. In recent decades, the West has focused on rigging elections abroad because our electorate was sufficiently brainwashed by the mainstream media. But now the empire is looking at rigging our elections, and when they can’t rig elections abroad, they resort to overthrowing leaders.

We’ve seen the overthrowing of Imran Khan because he wanted Pakistan to have a foreign policy that was independent from the West. We’ve seen leaders in Asia overthrown for not allowing US military bases in their country. We’ve seen African leaders overthrown for complaining the West are paying a tiny fraction of market value for their natural resources. People who care about democracy do not go around overthrowing leaders. Imperialists do.

The French would love nothing more than to regain control of the former Ecowas nations which have broken free of French rule. Neoliberalism has not succeeded because it is the fairest economic model, it has succeeded because it is the most exploitative. It can only succeed by creating millions of victims you don’t see. The problem for the empire is that people were starting to see, thanks to the internet.

So now the empire is attacking one online platform after another. They’re doing to websites and social media apps what they’ve done to developing countries. It started with Julian Assange and Wikileaks. Since then they’ve seized control of multiple platforms and are resorting to dirty tricks to destroy the ones they can’t control. Twitter and Rumble are in their sights and will be dealt with the moment they’ve captured Telegram.

The appeal of Telegram is that it has channels with tens of thousands of activists organising around the world. Authoritarian governments have been desperate for Telegram’s encryption keys because from an intelligence standpoint, the app is a gold mine, but none of those authoritarian governments have gone as far as France. Make of that what you will.

Some people are gullible enough to think Telegram’s CEO is guilty of child trafficking or something. Pavel Durov is a child trafficker in the same way Julian Assange is a rapist and Richard Medhurst is a terrorist. The establishment uses the most sickening of accusations to turn the public against their targets and centrists fall for this trick almost every time.

Here is a zinger for you: it appears Pavel Durov was on his way to have dinner with Macron when he was arrested. In other words, it looks like Macron set up a trap!

I’ve had people ask me why I’m defending child trafficking, unaware I’m not defending anything other than our right to free speech. I’m no fan of billionaire CEOs, but that doesn’t mean I’m gonna fall silent when they’re stitched up by the establishment. There is a pattern here, but it takes too much effort for most people to notice the pattern. This is how the empire gets away with its crimes. It’s time for people to start noticing the pattern.

