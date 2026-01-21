Council Estate Media

Council Estate Media

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lisa's avatar
Lisa
9h

There is no sincerity to Mark Carney.

Mark Carney is a genocidally-racist bankster, who was/is an eager accomplice to the holocaust against Palestinians, but will not tolerate the lesser crimes against Ukrainians.

Mark Carney is a genocidally-racist bankster, who reacted to the brutalization & kidnapping of Venezuela's elected leaders, by maligning the victims, rather than the criminals, but expressed shock when the child-rapist — whom he had just legitimized — felt entitled to also grab Greenland.

Mark Carney is a genocidally-racist bankster, who is currently legitimizing the Israeli/US destabilization tactics that Netanyahu/Trump are inflicting on Iran. He is endorsing the imbecilic notion that Iran's population suddenly became well-armed & super-violent — and that Iran's government suddenly adopted a policy of mass-slaughter — at Israel's convenience.

And... I would be remiss, if I didn't mention... Mark Carney is a genocidally-racist bankster.

Reply
Share
Graham Vincent's avatar
Graham Vincent
10h

To be "in the midst of a rupture" is to be "in a transition", actually. It's just that we tend to like transitions, but not ruptures.

"imperialists are finding out what it's like to be a victim of imperialism": I hadn't actually thought of it in those terms, but it's refreshingly right. But that invites the question: do they therefore see the evils of imperialism, or does it just make them want to be imperialists again?

Reply
Share
3 replies by Council Estate Media and others
42 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Council Estate Media · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture