The new party from Jeremy Corbyn and Zarah Sultana has already had almost 600,000 sign ups. To put that in perspective, the Labour Party had 564,443 members at its peak during the Corbyn years when it was the biggest party in western Europe.

As Zarah Sultana pointed out in an interview with Novara Media, we were told to leave Labour so we did, and now we are told we are splitting the left-wing vote, but we are the left and we are taking all of those votes.

"Keir Starmer said: ‘Well, if you don’t like it, leave.’ So I did, and Jeremy and I – along with millions of others – are going to build something new and different. And they are rattled." Zarah Sultana

Labour is so awful, its behaviour is looking like self-sabotage to usher in a Reform government, but it's playing into the hands of the new party. Anyone opposed to establishment politics, privatisation, endless warfare, and wealth inequality has nothing to vote for. Or at least they didn't. Now they do.

The amount of cope we've seen from the pro-establishment right has been hilarious. The people who have three parties to choose from, think we should have none. They have therefore gone from dismissing the "unelectable" new party to attacking it non-stop. They are frantically telling us these signups are not "real memberships" and nobody is handing over money to the new party. They are either being disingenuous or misunderstanding what is taking place.

The new party has not yet been registered because the pieces are still being put in place, therefore, it can't accept memberships. Behind the scenes, you can expect talk with trade unions and socialist Labour MPs who are considering defecting. This process could take some time and while I don't want it to take long, it should not be rushed. The new party needs to hit the ground running and will need to be ready for the establishment's games. We can't have a repeat of the Labour Corbyn years.

The sign up process is a way of people declaring interest in the new party and receiving updates, and for a party to attract over half a million people this way is insane. Remember when the neoliberal Change UK attracted over half a million people? Me neither.

Sure, some sign ups will be foreigners or political opponents who want email updates and will not become members, but a huge percentage will become members: enough to build the UK's largest political party.

As for the "no one is handing over money" argument: clearly this lot don't understand the left. Labour was awash with money from ordinary supporters during the Corbyn years, whereas Labour, the Tories, and Reform are dependent on corporate money.

The new party is accepting donations from ordinary voters, and you can guarantee it will have brought in millions (if each sign up donated an average of £10, the party would have nearly £6 million). This party is not going to want or need corporate donors. This is what will set it apart from the other parties. Well, this, and its policies, of course.

This will be the only major party in the UK offering nationalisation of our public services, a Green New Deal, democratisation of our media and workplaces, opposition to the war machine, meaningful support for the people of Gaza, and stronger rights for our workers. The new party will be the only option to end the corruption and dismantle the power structures that suppress the working class.

Labour is making it easy for the new party by showing that Labour offers nothing for the working class or traditional left-wing voters. It is telling us everything is going to get worse, that we are going to lose more wealth and freedoms as Rachel Reeves magically discovers new £20 billion black holes every other week.

Sir Keir Starmer just insulted his voter base by hiring a former Sun editor as an advisor, drawing fury from his own MPs. He could have met the Lionesses after their historic win at the Euros, but he chose to follow a paedophile around Scotland. Starmer is doing everything in his power to make himself unpopular, including ruining the internet with the Online Safety Act.

Donald Trump doesn't seem keen on the Act because he was complaining about Truth Social being censored, but I get the sense he opposes the implementation of the Act, rather than the principles behind it.

Pretty much the entire western world is introducing similar laws and this is not a coincidence - control measures are what our rulers talk about when they get together at places like Davos. The ruling class has decided free speech is too much of an inconvenience so it must go.

As if the Online Safety Act wasn't authoritarian enough, Starmer is looking at banning VPNs - a move that would make work from home impossible. It would destroy online privacy because VPNs are the one option people have to escape surveillance. Only a handful of countries around the world have banned VPNs and they're the countries we are told are authoritarian.

The thing people need to understand is that governments don't give themselves powers for no reason. When they overreach it's because they are intent on using their power against you. I fear our rulers are preparing for war with Russia, and if that happens, they will stamp out dissent.

Starmer is humiliating himself by hanging out with Trump who is saying Putin has 10 to 12 days to agree to a ceasefire in Ukraine. If that doesn't happen, he might greenlight strikes on arms factories deep inside Russia. I think it's 50/50 this happens, and if it does, Russia will retaliate with strikes on NATO countries. At that point, all dissent will be silenced like it was in Ukraine.

If you're sick of the censorship and endless warfare and exploitation of our workers, if you're sick of being ruled by corporations that no one voted for, the new party is your only option. Getting behind it is in your, and everyone else's, interests. It might be our last shot at having a future.

