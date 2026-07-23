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Ann Bogart's avatar
Ann Bogart
1d

When one side makes laws that don’t allow the other side to speak it is not a trial it’s a setup to achieve a particular outcome. A travesty to fulfill the requirement of having a trial at all

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deborah jones's avatar
deborah jones
1d

apart from any other consideration, the sheer waste of public money and court time in pursuing these witch hunts is an absolute scandal.

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