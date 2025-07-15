A poll conducted by Find Out Now has the new party by Jeremy Corbyn and Zarah Sultana level with the Labour Party on 15%. Among those aged 18-29, the vote intention is 33%, making the new party the most popular party among young voters before it has even been launched. This can only mean one thing: it's time for some centrist logic!

The Labour Party must stand down to avoid splitting the left vote. Anyone who votes Labour is a Tory enabler. Am I doing this right? Or do I need to throw in some name calling? Perhaps, I need to say something like "fuck off, cranks, we don't want your vote". That should work!

Labour is finding out the hard way that disregarding the needs of the working class and treating the left like an enemy has consequences. Starmer told us loud and clear: "If you don't like the changes that we've made, I say the door is open, and you can leave". That's exactly what we did.

We were told that shifting Labour to the right was the way to make it popular and that we were an irrelevance. All that has happened is Labour is less popular than ever and facing the genuine risk of extinction. Just look at this from Leftie Stats.

While one-fifth of voters left Labour for not being right wing (immigration too high), the other four-fifths left due to lack of left-wing policies. This shows the futility of trying to out-Reform the Reform Party. Reform voters are never going to be won over by Starmer imitating Farage, but guess what can win them over? Policies. An alternative vision.

Do not pitch your strategy as left versus right, or woke versus anti-woke, something that plays into the establishment's hand. Give it the correct framing: the 99% versus the 1%.

It isn't hard to demonstrate that former city trader Farage is a corporatist whose views are at odds with the needs of the working class. Most of his supporters genuinely don't know this! It sounds ridiculous, but when Reform voters are told the positions of Farage on anything other than immigration, they usually don't like them! Farage is a Thatcherite and a large number of Reform voters are not.

While Farage's party is correctly labelled far-right, many of its supporters are socially right wing but economically left wing. Their economic views are at odds with the party they support because they've been duped into scapegoating immigrants for the failures of government. The best approach is not to pander to these people, but explain how your ideas will improve their lives.

If you suggest something like nationalising energy and water or reversing NHS privatisation, most will agree with you. It is possible to take votes from Reform by not trying to imitate them - the very opposite of Starmer's approach. Starmer is so good at 7-dimensional chess that he has checkmated himself.

Len McCluskey is hinting that Unite the Union will disaffiliate from Labour and consider backing the new party. Given Unite has suspended Angela Rayner for being a scab and is "re-examining" its ties to Labour, anything is possible.

Now imagine if we get the Mick Lynches and Eddie Dempseys on board and we find a few British Zohran Mamdanis. We will need excellent communicators to swing back at the corporate media. If we find enough of them, we can win. If nothing else, Wes Streeting is going to lose his seat, and that will be cathartic.

Given there is still four years to the next election, the new party's popularity among the youth bodes well. With every passing year, the neoliberals are dying out to be replaced by younger socialists. The trend of people becoming right wing as they get older is dead because the establishment is no longer rewarding people as they get older.

The data suggests the party that would be impacted most by Corbyn/Sultana's party would be the Greens who would haemorrhage support. Some are talking of a Labour/Co-op-style alliance with the Greens, but honestly, this is pointless.

Someone like Zack Polanski would be an asset to the new party, but he's dreaming if he thinks he can win with the Greens. If the Greens drop below 5%, they might as well give up and throw their weight behind the new party. After all, the new party will surely have a Green New Deal at its core.

While people might be afraid to see Reform on 34%, there is every chance they could implode as they collide with reality. We are talking about ridiculous people who have nothing to offer, other than bigotry and corruption.

Once we start asking Reform what they offer beyond hatred of foreigners, they are going to struggle to answer. Once we have a conversation about policies, the new party will find itself very much in its comfort zone. The one thing that terrifies the ruling class is a conversation about policies because it wants you to believe you can't have nice things. Don't fall for it.

Thank you for reading. All of my content will always be freely available, but if you wish to support my work, you can do so at Ko-fi or Patreon. Likes, shares and comments also help massively.

Buy me a coffee