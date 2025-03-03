Sir Keir Starmer finally did the stupid thing that many of us were dreading he would do yesterday: he committed to putting together a “coalition of the willing”. He spoke of keeping “the military aid flowing” and putting “boots on the ground” and “planes in the air” of Ukraine. He suggested this would secure peace, but this is yet another inversion of reality.

First of all, there is the use of language: “coalition of the willing” was George Bush jr’s phrase when he decided to ignore international law to invade Iraq to punish it for 9/11, even though it had nothing to do with 9/11.

If you’re serious about peace, you don’t use the most provocative language possible, and invoking the Iraq invasion and keeping the military aid flowing and putting boots on the ground and planes in the air is as provocative as it gets. It’s the type of language you use when you want to derail peace, but you can’t just come out and say it.

We know neoliberals want to derail peace because we saw their reaction of horror when Trump suggested negotiations with Russia. A negotiated settlement was the last thing they wanted, and if one was agreed without them, it would expose them as the warmongers they are. It would expose their lie that Putin was the obstacle to peace when it was they who were refusing to negotiate.

Now the neoliberals have been left in a difficult position, they pretend they too would like peace while trying to make peace less likely, saying silly things like “peace can only come on Ukraine’s terms”. Negotiations come with compromise, and if the losing side refuses to compromise, the alternative is it fights to the last man. How is the destruction of Ukraine possibly preferable to compromise?

It seems Starmer and his fellow Europeans are about to make a whole lot of peace demands that are unrealistic. My guess is one of two things will happen: either they are going to derail negotiations and blame Putin, or they are going to accept a peace deal in the same way they “accepted” the Minsk agreements.

It has been admitted by Zelensky, Poroshenko, Merkel, and other western officials that there was never any intention of honouring the Minsk Agreements. They were simply used to bide time while NATO armed Ukraine and trained its military to NATO standards, making it a NATO proxy, rather than a full NATO member. Ukraine was always expected to do the dirty work of NATO without getting any of the rewards in terms of security.

Not only did Ukraine and the West violate Minsk I and II, they also broke the Anti-Ballistic Missile Treaty and the Intermediate Nuclear Force Treaty as well as the unofficial agreement to not move NATO one inch eastward. It’s a bit rich to say Putin won’t honour peace agreements when we haven’t honoured a single peace agreement.

We overthrew not one but two Ukrainian leaders and eastern Ukraine then bombed Luhansk and Donetsk for eight years because they had had enough of our meddling and wanted independence.

Former US ambassador Victoria Nuland bragged in congress that the US had embedded advisors in 12 Ukrainian ministries, trained the Ukrainian police and military, and shut down 60 Ukrainian banks. If Russia had done this, I’m sure liberals would have had something to say about sovereignty, but apparently it’s fine for the West to take over Ukraine. That’s how liberal democracy works.

My guess is the Europeans might bide their time until Trump is out of office and hope the next president is another Biden. At this point, we will likely see World War III. However, it could come a lot sooner if Starmer gets carried away and keeps telling himself he’s the next Churchill. I would not put anything past Mr Trilateral Commission.

Russia will not accept the collective West building their forces in Ukraine because the western presence was one of Russia’s key reasons for invading the first place. Starmer basically said: “Hey, you know that thing we did that really pissed you off? Well, we’re going to increase that ten-fold and call it a peace agreement!”

A peace agreement can only work with Ukrainian neutrality. Boots on the ground and planes in the air would simply be targets. Turning Ukraine into a giant NATO base would be the least neutral action we could take short of invading Russia. Just imagine how it would go down if Russia, China, Iran and North Korea stationed their forces in Mexico. Would anyone seriously pretend that was a peaceful move?

You would think the announcement from Starmer would be met with a huge degree of concern. You would think people would be nervous that his idiotic proposal would mean war with a nuclear power, that they or their loved ones could be sent to the front line. Sadly, the brainwashing of the western population has gone much deeper than I had feared.

Huge numbers were cheering Starmer on yesterday. Of course, it’s difficult to know what is real on social media and what is just bot activity, but the fact is many large accounts were amplifying his warmongering. They seemed to think extending the war by “keeping the military aid flowing” means saving Ukraine when in reality it means guaranteeing its demise. The fact they think victory over Russia is a possibility shows how woefully uninformed these people are. Yet their lack of information comes with a wealth of confidence, the type of confidence you get when large numbers of people are cheering on your ignorance.

I repeatedly saw posts where people were talking about getting “the feels” (whatever that means) as Starmer hugged Zelensky. I saw them saying Starmer finally “looked prime ministerial” as he threatened a superpower. Have you noticed how centrists always think politicians look like leadership material when they talk about war? That and an expensive suit are all they seem to look for.

Perhaps the weirdest aspect of yesterday was how I was attacked by centrists for saying I want peace. To put this in perspective: I had a viral tweet that was critical of Israel’s brutal boycott of Gaza. I also had an average tweet saying I stand for peace in Ukraine.

The Gaza tweet got about 20 times more likes than the Ukraine tweet, and you would assume that it attracted the most criticism. You would think the flood of replies from irate Zionists would overwhelm any criticism for calling for peace in Ukraine, but you would be wrong. I received more criticism from the below tweet than for any tweet in quite a while. I was called a Russian disinformation agent, an appeaser, a prick…

While some centrists pretended to be on the side of Gaza after seeing where the wind was blowing, they are never serious about peace, and they certainly never saw Palestinians as equals to Ukrainians. Here is an observation I made:

In the case of Palestine, everyone (who is not a Zionist) recognises that a negotiated settlement is the only option because any other approach would result in the extermination of Palestinians. You will never hear a liberal making the above arguments about Gaza, but they switch their brains off when it comes to Ukraine. Suddenly, ideas that would sound crazy about any other conflict are treated respectfully and anyone calling for peace is treated like the enemy.

These people need to step back and see how truly insane they sound because there will never be a military victory over a nuclear power. It seems many liberals today would choose extinction over peace, they would certainly choose the destruction of Ukraine as long as it meant bleeding Russia in the process.

If you cared about Ukrainians, you would call for an immediate negotiated settlement, yet many liberals spent the whole of yesterday gleeful about the prospect of World War III, presumably because they think other people (Ukrainians or working class Europeans) are going to fight it for them.

What was telling was that few Ukraine flag shaggers even mentioned that Israel has just imposed an illegal starvation blockade on Gaza, something Sir Keir Starmer has previously endorsed. Suddenly, their concerns about freedom and democracy seemed to have evaporated.

If you have nothing to say about a colossal war crime that’s just been announced as official Israeli policy, and is only possible with western support, how can we take your views on any conflict seriously? How can you pretend you’re motivated by things like freedom and democracy and human rights, if you’re showing you’re actually indifferent to these things?

Neoliberals were so all over the place yesterday. My mentions were full of people telling me, of course we want peace, but then insisting that I was somehow wrong to call for peace. They said they wanted a lasting peace as though everyone else didn’t. They told me they wanted to extend the war, but that they didn’t want to extend the war! They told me they want to send troops and weapons to Ukraine, but they don’t want World War III. They told me that a negotiated settlement means surrender to Putin. They told me we can’t let Putin win under any circumstances. They told me I was an appeaser like Chamberlain for objecting to World War III. There was absolutely no coherence, just a stream of ways of saying they hated that I wanted peace and wasn’t blindly cheering for their team. Not a single one of them showed the slightest understanding of the political situation in Ukraine, or any consideration for the hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians they would throw into the meat grinder. They just wanted to be able to say their team has won.

If Sir Keir Starmer announced tomorrow that he and his European counterparts had negotiated peace with Zelensky, liberals would say this is brilliant. They would pretend this is what they wanted all along, and claim we, who have been calling for a negotiated settlement, did not. They would claim they had a achieved a military victory and their decision to extend the war by three years had been vindicated, even if the deal was worse than the one on offer in Istanbul. Yet if the exact same agreement was reached by Trump, they would hate the agreement and reject it outright. No matter what happens next, whether that be peace or war, liberals will argue their team has been vindicated and everyone else is wrong. The thing is I’m happy for them to delude themselves as long as the outcome is peace.

