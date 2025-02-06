A reading of “The assassination of Trump would give the war machine all the excuse it needs to attack Iran” from our Anti-Imperialist Nexus newsletter. Thank you for listening to the Socialist Voices podcast. If you wish to support the work of Council Estate Media, you can do so below.
The assassination of Trump would give the war machine all the excuse it needs to attack Iran
The US president should turn his attention to those with the biggest motive to target him
Feb 06, 2025
Socialist Voices podcast
Readings of articles from Dystopian Times and Anti-imperialist Nexus.
