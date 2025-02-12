A reading of “The effort to suppress criticism of Israel is spreading across the empire” from our Dystopian Times newsletter. Thank you for listening to the Socialist Voices podcast. If you wish to support the work of Council Estate Media, you can do so below.
The effort to suppress criticism of Israel is spreading across the empire
Clearly, the intention here was to prevent him from speaking
Feb 12, 2025
Socialist Voices podcast
Readings of articles from Dystopian Times and Anti-imperialist Nexus.Readings of articles from Dystopian Times and Anti-imperialist Nexus.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes
Share this post