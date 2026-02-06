The DOJ has indicated there will likely be no further arrests related to the Epstein files. This is bizarre considering that among the six million files are admissions of murder and other serious crimes. Not only are we not seeing arrests, but the DOJ has been redacting names! It seems they could be protecting the reputations of paedophiles and murderers. Extraordinary.

Let’s take a look at the evidence…

In the following email, someone wrote: “I never thought I would be able to kill someone in my life. I was wrong.”

Why was this person’s name redacted? And why weren’t they arrested? Are confessions not sufficient evidence to make arrests now? Even if you can’t prove wrongdoing, we should know who wrote this.

Let’s say it was one of Epstein’s exes (hinted at by the kissing comment), they will surely know things. And what if it’s a powerful person, such as a CEO or politician? It’s in the public interest to know what this person talks about. I understand the DOJ is being asked to explain redactions. This is a clear example of where we need an explanation. There are many others…

Here is someone called Nadia who appears to be talking in code about human trafficking. Nadia is almost certainly Nadia Marcinkova — a Slovakian-born model who was one of Epstein’s longest term associates. She has reportedly been missing since 2024. She became involved with Epstein in 2000 or 2001 when she was just a teenager. Several of Epstein’s victims have alleged she was a recruiter and participated in abuse against them.

Clearly, “young coconuts from Thailand” means young females (the coconut metaphor was used in other Epstein emails). The email took place in 2011, not long after Epstein had been released from prison. Nadia was one of the people who was protected by Epstein’s non-prosecution agreement. Presumably, that doesn’t apply if she committed crimes after his jail term. The question now is did Nadia go into hiding? Or was the coconut trafficker killed?

The Epstein files contain many examples of Epstein talking in paedophile code. For example, pizza likely means girl/s, and there are tons of weird emails mentioning pizza, coconuts, and other food items.

Remember.,the DOJ is not supposed to be redacting for political sensitivity, or to protect reputations, so why was this name redacted? And what does “no one can understand that” mean?

You could say such an email doesn’t prove anything, and you’d be right, but when the head of a paedophile ring is apparently talking in code, you should arrest everyone they are talking in code to. This is basic stuff!

If the pizza code isn’t convincing you, perhaps this one will. Clearly, Epstein is not talking about “shrimp” here. Shrimp is a metaphor for girls, as is “white sharks”.

Oliver Colom is making no secret that he was enjoying Epstein’s girls. Epstein’s “throw away the head” comment has been interpreted as decapitation, although it could mean something like “we’re not interests in their personalities, only using them as sex objects”. Either way, the comment is disgusting.

Oliver Colom is a French businessman and former high-level diplomat under Nicolas Sarkozy. He left the diplomat role one year before this email exchange and was working for Edmond de Rothschild at the time. Colom facilitated meetings between Epstein and political and financial figures in France. He is mentioned more than 2,000 times in the Epstein files.

The next disturbing exchange shows Italian entrepreneur Tancredi Salvatore Marchiolo casually talking about torture: “Do you want me to do her? Or just torture her?” Marchiolo is a hedge fund executive and partner at Bremner Capital LLP. While he does not say he has committed a crime, he was considering one, so why hasn’t he been arrested? Surely, we need to know if he raped or tortured someone?

This highly disturbing exchange from Valentine’s Day 2019 talks of a “kid” getting a bikini wax, being introduced to Porn Hub, and sent to “the house”. It looks like the kid was a Valentin’e gift for Epstein. The description makes her sound young. “Frederic” appears to be celebrity stylist Frédéric Fekkai — a known associate of Epstein’s who was apparently preparing girls for him. The “iPad portfolio” likely refers to pictures of girls for Epstein to check out. Once again, the name of the sender is redacted. Is this not clear evidence of paedophilia?

This horrifying exchange includes Epstein’s ex Eva Andersson-Dublin inviting him to her house, explaining her 15-year-old daughter will have five friends over. This was in 2010, after Epstein had served his jail sentence for sex offences against a minor, so it’s hard to see an innocent explanation.

Eva Andersson-Dubin is a former Miss Sweden and founder of the Dubin Breast Center at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York. She wrote to Epstein’s probation officer, stating she is “100% comfortable with Jeffrey Epstein around my children”. Eva regularly invited Epstein to her house and her daughter Celina called him “uncle Jeff” . Eva testified as part of the defence in Ghislaine Maxwell’s trial, insisting she never witnessed any criminal behaviour. Do you believe her?

The next email is interesting because the “Izmo” email address apparently belongs to Jeffrey’s brother Mark (Izmo is his t-shirt printing company). Mark asked for the name of the gynaecologist Jeffrey used to send his victims to. If he was casually chatting with his brother about his victims, that potentially makes him an accomplice, so why hasn’t he been arrested?

This email exchange with Dutch model Yfke Sturm discusses her bringing Epstein two girls. Sturm was a judge on Holland’s Next Top Model and co-owner of the Amsterdam branch of Elite Model Management. Even if nothing illegal was intended, it would be sick to bring girls to a known sex trafficker. Sturm says she was “naive”.

Here is further evidence that Peter Mandelson was aware of Epstein’s crimes. While this stuff is not as incriminating as some of the above, it sheds further light on how close Epstein and Mandelson were. It shows how disturbing their relationship was.

This exchange took place shortly after Epstein’s release from prison for sex offences against a minor. Mandelson asks what freedom feels like and Epstein says, “she feels fresh, firm, and creamy”. Mandelson replies, “naughty boy”. Are we really pretending he had no idea what was going on here? The evidence against Mandelson goes way beyond this one email, so why has he not been arrested?

Here is Mandelson describing incest as “exciting”:

Here is Epstein asking Mandelson if he wants a Cuban-American? Brown? Mandelson says he is desperate for a Cuban-American and while this does not prove wrongdoing, it provides further insight. Given the closeness of these men, no one would be better placed to know what was going on at Epstein island than Mandelson.

There are many examples of possible criminality in the Epstein files, some of which I’ve covered in previous articles. The ones covered here are the examples I’ve stumbled across over the last 24 hours or so. Clearly, the content of these emails should be enough to justify arrests. You do not need proof to make an arrest, just an indication of wrongdoing, and when people are discussing what appear to be serious crimes, that is enough.

There seems to be no curiosity from the FBI about these conversations and that is disturbing to say the least. What kind of investigators don’t want to interrogate possible criminals?

