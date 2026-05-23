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Karen's avatar
Karen
1h

Are the politics of England being decided by a dirty tricks campaign?

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Adeel Mirza's avatar
Adeel Mirza
29m

Very good article. i also agree that Green are not the ideal party, but it had the most traction recently. Workers Party of Britain would be the best with members such as Zarah and Jeremy. The leader needs to be someone strong like Zarah or Mr Galloway as he has much more experience. Someone like Chris Williamson is also very good, but we need someone strong and not afraid to say that most events are false flags. Look at JFK or 9/11 as an example...

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