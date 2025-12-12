Council Estate Media

Council Estate Media

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Adam Cheklat's avatar
Adam Cheklat
7h

That is America’s mission: protect the brutal, punish the just.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
damien flinter's avatar
damien flinter
5h

"Trump does not seem to have thought through his demands...".

Crediting Trump with cranial thought capacity would seem a bit of a stretch...he's playing to his echo-chamber MAGA KKKri$tian Zionist £oop€r$.

It's a circle-jerk spiral to End Times Rapture mutual self-hypnotic intoxication.

Brace for more mayhem as his house of cards crumbles.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
23 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Council Estate Media · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture