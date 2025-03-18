War Is Peace. Freedom Is Slavery. Ignorance Is Strength. And Sir Keir Starmer is a beloved leader who always sticks to his word and has the best interests of the British people at heart. Honest.

As a country that is always at war, we find nothing more terrifying than peace which is why we reacted with horror to the prospect of a ceasefire. Thankfully, our prime minister is preparing one of those peaceful wars to save us from one of those dangerous peaces. Is peaces even a word? Anyway, you know what I mean. When you’re at the brink of nuclear war, the best thing you can do is hurl yourself into it for peaceful purposes. Any alternative would be unthinkable, right?

If you are worried about a thermonuclear heatwave, fear not, the establishment has something better planned for you. No one is clear why you have to die in eastern Europe when you’re not eastern European, you just do…

We are not seeing these headlines for no reason…

Yes, the media is once again insisting we must be conscripted, as though we don’t have any say in the matter, as though we are the empire’s property and have zero agency. As though we are mere pawns.

A just war would be fought by willing participants. The moment you force people to fight against their will, you cannot claim to be fighting for freedom. This explains why Starmer will not admit to his plans, but his propagandists keep dropping hints: he needs to know if you can be moulded into compliance. If you’re too weak or stupid to refuse conscription, natural selection will soon take care of you.

The sad thing is we don’t need much more than a plentiful supply of drones and robust missile defences to fend off invasion. You have those things and invading your island just isn’t worth the headache, Trident or no Trident.

Now consider it doesn’t stop raining here, and we have nothing worth taking anyway, and why would anyone even bother? I highly doubt anyone is eyeing up our weird little island!

Anyone who is paying attention understands that conscription would not remotely be about self-defence. Imagine a rule that our conscripts cannot fight in a foreign land, they can only fight on our soil in the event we’re invaded. If we had that rule, no conscripts would ever be used because there is zero chance of a NATO country with nukes being invaded. This shows you that conscripts would be used for offensive purposes and staying in denial could get you killed.

Do you honestly believe the people who are never not at war are preparing militarily for peace? I mean they’re telling you right there what they are doing. They are preparing militarily!

This has to be the most aggressive peace plan in history…

If you haven’t been lobotomised, you understand there is no such thing as preparing militarily for peace. You prepare militarily for war, and the “coalition of the willing” is very much preparing for a war it has no idea how to win. The only divide in NATO is should the primary target be Russia or China or Iran? The scariest answer is all three.

Iran would seem like the lowest hanging fruit, and Trump’s open threats make it the obvious choice, but he is making those threats on Truth Social which no one reads. I highly doubt the Ayatollah has a Truth Social account…

He even signed it so people knew it was him and not an idiot impersonating him

Let’s be honest, trying to predict Trump’s next move is like trying to predict how piss will blow in the wind, but given he is currently attacking Yemen to protect genocidal Israel, and openly threatening regional war, only a fool would call him a peacemaker.

The biggest worry is that Trump goes nuts and gives the neocons their long-awaited showdown with China. We are hearing murmurings about this in the press, and Trump is currently making weird moves like… opening coal plants to counter China??? I mean China has Thorium reactors so it’s good to see the US is finally entering the 19th century!

Trump is not just poisoning his own air supply, he is waging a trade war which is brilliant for Chinese companies who now have the world’s biggest market all to themselves. Expect to see those companies innovating and thriving as China leaps forward without the shackles of western capitalism.

The decline of the US will be further accelerated by Trump’s foolishness and that will make the capitalists increasingly mad. If they turn that anger towards China rather than him, we will probably have war.

Australians are freaking out because China carried out a live-fire naval exercise near their shores and no one realised until it was over. If that was an attack, no one would have seen it coming, meaning all of those American surveillance satellites counted for nothing.

The US had its attention focused elsewhere because the defence of Australia is not its priority. Australians are realising the US is not in their country to protect it, but to attack China, and they risk being dragged into a fight that is not in their interests. Other countries in the Indo-Pacific face the same problem.

For example, the US launched a military command centre in Tokyo last year to “counter” (they mean attack) China. It discussed weapons production and even “extended deterrence” which means nukes in Japan - a touchy subject given the US nuked Japan not once but twice. Imagine allying yourself with a country that did that to you!

Just know there is no equivalent Chinese military command in Havana or Mexico city. China didn’t come to the US’ doorstep, the US came to China’s. This is the same shit the US did in Kyiv, along with its European allies that it may or may not have bailed out on. Perhaps the US will start another proxy war and run away from the consequences.

The nightmare scenario would be that Europe fights Russia, and the US fights Iran, and Australia, Japan and Taiwan will be dragged into a fight against China. What happens next is a whole range of horrible, but at least the military industrial complex will make record profits right before the self-inflicted asteroid strike.

Needless to say, we are the provocateurs in every conflict zone, but the propagandists in the corporate media have convinced many we are the victims. It’s preposterous the moment you stop and think about it for more than three seconds.

Starmer is turning to Netanyahu’s playbook of derailing peace and blaming his enemy while the media calls him ”statesman-like”. Putin asked that we stop arming Ukraine during a 30-day ceasefire so we could discuss long-term peace and Starmer released a statement about arming Ukraine. Lammy attacked Putin for breaching a ceasefire that hasn’t started while giving Netanyahu a free pass on one that is underway. If their goal is to piss off the other side so much, it walks away from talks, they are doing a brilliant job.

Lammy even said: “We are not waiting for the Kremlin if they reject a ceasefire. We have more cards that we can play.” What is that if not war talk?

Macron was similarly provocative, saying: “If Ukraine requests allied forces to be on its territory, it is not up to Russia to accept or reject them.”

The EU’s chief diplomat said: “What Russia has put forward makes it clear they don’t truly want peace. They are setting their ultimate war objectives as preconditions.”

Europe seems unwilling to accept Russia has won the war. It would rather prolong a conflict that will never lead to Ukrainian victory. Who is ready to die for the sake of those Russian-speaking oblasts whose borders have changed many times in the last century?

Even if victory was possible, I could not think of much worse because a world in which the empire has full spectrum dominance would be terrifying. Some of you must be unaware of how brutal the empire was at its peak and believe it ended and we moved onto something more civilised. You must have believed this lie even as the empire fought war after genocidal war, and made everything worse for our workers, and now wants to euthanise our disabled to pay for bombs.

The national archives show that we wrote international trade laws to maintain western control of the world’s strategic resources. Control of global resources has openly been US foreign policy since the early 1990s. It is the real reason behind every military intervention. Just know that if Ukraine was not strategically useful, we would be as interested in its security as we were in Chechnya’s.

Our rulers want you to fight for a world of unlimited productivity and unbearable poverty. A world where you don’t reap the rewards of your productivity and the moment you cease to be productive, you die. Just look at that productivity gap, it’s not going to get any better.

The money we make is not going into our pockets…

Why would you fight for wealth hoarders who have subverted our so-called democracies? I would refuse to fight not out of cowardice or treason or any of the other labels they would put on me. I would refuse to fight because it would mean mutually assured destruction at the behest of the worst people. World War III would mean a safe and prosperous world for my children becomes impossible.

If you tell me to fight for my country, the country that left me homeless as a teenager, you are making a strong case for me to fight against our rulers who have killed hundreds of thousands of our people through austerity. Not that I believe in violence, of course, it’s just I recognise the biggest threat to me is right here.

Workers in Russia or China or Iran or North Korea are just as much my brothers and sisters as workers in Ukraine or Europe or the US. If you don’t fancy fighting to the death for a handful of lunatics, the only option is worker solidarity - and many seem to be getting this, but maybe not enough.

According to polling data, around two-thirds of fighting age Britons would be unwilling to fight, but our freedom lovers would force them to fight anyway, assuming the polls aren’t manipulated. A worrying 53% of respondents in an Express poll said they would support conscription. Other newspaper polls suggest the public is very much divided on conscription, but the newspapers are overwhelmingly in favour and disgusted the public aren’t.

If all the people who support conscription are willing to fight, why even bother with conscription? What do you need the rest of us for? Surely, our rulers have no use for us with bad backs and asthma on the battlefield. Only they do because they know that if they asked for volunteers, they would struggle to find any.

A YouGov poll from 2024 showed only 12% of men and 3% of women would volunteer to fight in a world war. A further 27% of men and 16% of women would fight if called up. A whopping 65% of 18-40s would either refuse to fight or don’t believe they would be required.

Many of those in favour of war never fought in World War II and would not fight in World War III, but love that patriotic feeling they get when others die on their behalf. A Venn diagram of them and those who call young workers “lazy and entitled” would be an almost perfect circle. It’s those who have passive income and contribute nothing to society who are cheering the loudest for war.

The only opinion that is relevant when it comes to whether you fight is your own opinion. Your country does not own you! You are not its property! Surely, that’s one thing we can agree on…

Sadly, the fascist mindset is more prevalent than many of us realised. A YouGov poll showed 72% of the public support women being conscripted along with men in the event of a world war.

Good luck to the man who tries to drag my daughters away to war. That would be the last mistake he ever makes.

Are we going to start jailing women who refuse conscription? How about executing them for cowardice like we did with men in World War I? Let’s hang the two-thirds who don’t want to fight, male or female. That would be equality, right?

This is where neoliberal identity politics has led us: a world where girls are expected to be GI Jane and disabled people can’t have food. Woke capitalism was never a win for workers. All we got was rainbow bombs, an unholy alliance with neo-Nazis, and a black foreign secretary sending us to our deaths. Yay equality!

The media is reminding us that in World War II, childless women were conscripted, and they are super keen to bring this back. Just know it doesn’t count as equality when rich arseholes are using you as pawns. This farce would not make Armageddon any more progressive.

In a world war, we would all be unwitting proxies of the western elite, just like the men in Ukraine. If you are sickened by what was done to them, the last thing you should want is that, not only for our men but our women too. No one should die for corporate interests that masquerade as self-defence and liberation.

The only people we should be fighting against are the ruling class. It is my belief that workers in every country should overthrow their rulers by downing their tools. The most important part of downing your tools is downing your weapons when they order you to fight for them. Fuck the ruling class and fuck their grotesque system.

Thank you for reading. All of my content will always be freely available, but if you wish to support my work, you can do so at Ko-fi or Patreon. Likes, shares and comments also help massively.

Buy me a coffee