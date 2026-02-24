Just yesterday I wrote an article explaining how the evidence that Epstein did not take his own life is only growing stronger, and in the past 24 hours, more information has emerged. Much of that information has come from Rep. Nancy Mace, a US politician and rape survivor.

Now you don’t have to share Mace’s politics to pay attention to what she has to say on the matter. For what it’s worth, I don’t support any Republicans or Democrats so please don’t take this piece as an endorsement!

While Mace echoed the sentiments of many of us, her words carry weight because she is part of the House Oversight Committee, heavily pushed the Epstein Files Transparency Act, and has access to sensitive/unredacted files. This makes it hard to dismiss her concerns as a conspiracy theory.

Yesterday, Mace posted on Twitter: “We are not convinced Epstein killed himself”. By “we”, she presumably means the bipartisan group of US officials, who have been pushing for Epstein transparency, that includes Reps Ro Khanna and Thomas Massie.

Yesterday, Mace appeared on Piers Morgan’s podcast where she asserted her belief that Epstein was an intelligence asset and the truth is being covered up. Part of her reasoning was that “the current Department of Justice has shut down all investigations into Epstein and will not pursue any future arrests.”

When questioned on the Matt Gaetz Show about which intelligence agencies Epstein was working for, Mace suggested it was Mossad and the CIA. She rebutted suggestions Epstein was a Russian asset, saying that would have been “very hard” and she hasn’t “seen that link yet”.

Mace suggested that the Epstein files name co-conspirators and celebrities who have not faced prosecution, despite the evidence against them. She plans to release the names in the coming days after careful review to ensure she doesn’t accidentally name witnesses.

Rep. Pramila Jayapal echoed her sentiments, saying: “Today, I spent almost 4 hours at the Department of Justice to once again look through the unredacted Epstein files. It is very clear that there is evidence here that needs to be investigated. I will not stop demanding accountability.”

Like Mace, Jayapal spoke of perpetrators who have not yet been named. She mentioned some names that have been made public — Les Wexner, Leon Black, and Jes Staley — saying she believes they “absolutely knew what was going on” and “were part of this entire ring.” Jayapal insisted there are investigative leads and prosecutable evidence in the files. She poured scorn on claims that Epstein’s associates had no idea what was going on, insisting the files show the opposite.

Mace mirrored this in a post on Twitter:

Mace explained the lack of arrests is not a new problem and dates back to George W. Bush, where plea deals shielded co-conspirators. However, I would argue it goes back further, to Bush’s father, when victims first came forward. While Mace deserves some praise for standing up for victims, she let herself down by praising Donald Trump as a “good man who stands up for women”. The cognitive dissonance here is quite extraordinary.

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna shed some light on the reality in a Twitter post:

They have so much dirt on members of Congress, and they do nothing. There is even a slush fund they use to pay people off with your tax dollars. This is part of why the system is so broken. They’re sitting on reports, and if someone steps out of line, isn’t it ironic how they leak them, threaten to leak them, or time it for right after Election Day? As you can see, there is a serious problem up here, largely surrounding sexual misconduct.

It appears the honeypot “conspiracy theory” could be real and is essentially a control mechanism to ensure politicians stay in line. This would explain why so many politicians seem to abandon their principles in office, why they agree on major issues such as war. It seems so many are compromised and intelligence agencies have the dirt.

In a recent letter, Nancy Mace demanded that all files related to Epstein’s ties to the CIA be made public. The CIA has refused to confirm if such files even exist, saying the answer is “classified” which seems like confirmation. Mace has called for an investigation into CIA involvement with Epstein and demanded answers to the following questions:

How many passports did Jeffrey Epstein have?



How many names did he use?



How many governments was he working for?

As I wrote in my last piece, Epstein’s ties to US intelligence were so strong that he was offered the chance to buy properties, such as the Pentagon Center, a “mission-critical” complex located one mile from the Pentagon itself. Epstein’s ties to Mossad might have been even stronger, suggesting Israel could have taken over these buildings, had the deal gone ahead.

Journalist Ryan Goodman wrote a piece explaining how: “Five days after Jeffrey Epstein’s arrest, federal authorities ‘directed’ NY law enforcement authorities to ‘stand down’ their investigations related to Epstein.” This claim was supported by documents released by the DOJ.

Mace believes the Epstein scandal goes beyond sex trafficking into other nefarious activities, such as “arms dealing overseas and hiding money for rich and powerful people”, suggesting government officials are involved. If she is correct, it is entirely possible that the rape and paedophilia, although horrifying, is only the tip of the iceberg.

CBS News uncovered a 69-page DEA memo in the Epstein files, detailing a 5-year federal probe into Epstein and 14 others. The probe looked into wire transfers linked to "illicit drug and/or prostitution activities" in the US Virgin Islands and New York. It tracked $50 million in transfers to accounts in Switzerland, France, the Cayman Islands, and New York. Many names in the memo are redacted.

It seems that this, like so many other investigations, quietly fizzled out with no arrests being made. No wonder Mace said: “I have no confidence in our justice system. I think it’s a system of injustice”.

In her interview with Matt Gaetz, Mace accused US attorney Alexander Acosta of breaking the law when he made the non-prosecution agreement with Epstein in 2008 and didn’t tell the victims. This agreement led to Epstein getting a shockingly light sentence and his co-conspirators avoiding prosecution for sickening crimes. Mace said she would like Acosta to come to the oversight committee and answer questions.

Now I’m no lawyer, but even if Acosta broke the law, it seems this would not invalidate the NPA, meaning Epstein’s accomplices are still protected. Still, I would like to see Acosta held accountable for protecting them.

Mace has pointed out that terabytes of data from the Epstein files have not been made public. She has questioned how the FBI could not find incriminating evidence against Epstein’s co-conspirators with all the camera footage. She has demanded that all files be declassified and unredacted. She has also demanded that every square inch of Zorro Ranch be searched—this being the alleged burial location of some of Epstein’s victims. New Mexico’s DOJ is actively probing these claims, but whether the investigation leads anywhere is another matter.

Mace has long been of the opinion that Epstein did not kill himself, due to issues like autopsy inconsistencies, and like me, she has suspected he is still alive. More recently, she changed her mind and said in an interview: “I think he was murdered”, highlighting irregularities with the cameras and guards. Whatever is going on, it seems the cover up is falling apart and the truth will soon come out.

