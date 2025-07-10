Council Estate Media

1d

Time to start to sanction the US for its complicity in the Holocaust in Gaza, and for its attacks on humanity and those representing it.

BDS US and israel and all their partners in crime till their compliance to international law.

1d

Starmer, Trump, Netanyahu, and almost all western world leaders think “1984” is an instruction manual. It would be great if a leader in Canada or the EU had the backbone to nominate Francesca Albanese for the Nobel Peace Prize.

