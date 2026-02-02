The BBC has hit a new low, running one of the most disgraceful pieces of propaganda ever in defence of paedophile president Donald Trump.

The BBC’s article on the Epstein files dismisses accusations against Trump as coming from anonymous tip-offs without evidence. It refuses to go into detail about the accusations or show us documents. It plays down Trump’s friendship with Epstein, saying it soured many years ago. It emphasises quotes from the Department of Justice that the accusations are false and sensationalist. Finally, and most alarmingly, it claims there is no indication of wrongdoing in the files!

This is patently false. It is not a one-off either.

The BBC has run similar phrasing to the above screenshot in multiple articles, suggesting the instruction to use this phrasing has come from the top with the intent to provide cover for Trump. My guess is this is partly because Trump is suing the BBC over another issue and the BBC is now terrified of upsetting him. Therefore, it is going to let him off the hook for serious crimes. This is not journalism.

The Epstein files contain dozens of accusations of rape and paedophilia against Trump, and while a lawyer might argue not every accusation is truthful, or comes from an Epstein victim, the BBC’s framing is still obscene.

Before we dive into the Epstein files, let’s establish what we know as fact: Donald Trump has been found in a civil court to be a rapist. He raped E. Jean Carroll and had to pay her substantial compensation. He has boasted repeatedly on camera about sexually assaulting women: “grab ‘em by the pussy” etc., and he has admitted to things like walking into the dressing rooms of underage girls. Those things aren’t speculation, they’re provable, and they show a pattern of predatory behaviour. That alone is enough to demonstrate the obscenity of the BBC’s framing.

Donald Trump was a close friend of Jeffrey Epstein over a period of around 20 years. Trump was mentioned more than anyone else in the Epstein files — literally thousands of times — and 37 of his associates are implicated in those files. No one in the Epstein files is more closely tied to Epstein. This makes Trump the strongest candidate for being one of Epstein’s clients or accomplices. We’ve established all of that without even diving into the substance of the accusations against Trump.

Now let’s look at Trump’s friendship with Epstein and Maxwell that the BBC has played down. We know that Trump flew on Epstein’s jet at least eight times and some of those flights were with Maxwell. One woman described how Maxwell introduced her to Trump at a New York party, saying: “Oh, I think he likes you. Aren’t you lucky? This is great.” She said nothing ultimately happened, but it was weird behaviour from Maxwell — the type of behaviour that would suggest she regularly presented girls to Trump.

The Wall Street Journal reported last year that Trump sent a creepy birthday message to Epstein in 2003. The words were contained within a sketch of a naked young girl. The note is a mock transcript that says: “We have certain things in common, Jeffrey”, and ends with a happy birthday message. A second note shows a naked grown woman. Both bear Trump’s signature.

The Epstein files contain photographs of Trump with Epstein, Maxwell and/or young women. Here is one picture from a Mar-a-Lago event in 1998 that was released by the House Oversight Committee in December 2025. There is no suggestion of criminality, but it does demonstrate Trump hosted events where he surrounded himself with young women. This will become relevant later.

Epstein described himself as Trump’s closest friend. He was recorded describing how Trump would invite his friends to Trump Towers to sleep with models from his pageants, and while they were doing this, he would sleep with their wives.

Epstein spoke of how he and Trump would go to casinos and separate women from their male companions so Trump could sleep with them. Epstein said Trump slept with Melania for the first time on the Lolita Express plane. He described how Trump regularly cheated on his wives and had a penchant for black women.

Given the men had this kind of friendship involving predatory sexual behaviour, it’s hard to believe that Trump was not involved with Epstein’s paedophilia, so let’s dive into the accusations and show why the BBC’s framing is outrageous.

Trump was accused of the rape of a 13-year-old girl in 1994 at an Epstein-hosted party in Manhattan. She was allegedly abused and raped multiple times by Trump and slapped when she asked about using a condom. She said Epstein was jealous that Trump took her virginity and he raped her himself afterwards. She claimed Trump threatened that she and her family would be killed if she ever spoke out. She filed multiple civil lawsuits against Trump and never changed her story. She initially filed a lawsuit in California which was dismissed on procedural grounds. She refiled in New York and it was voluntarily dismissed days before the presidential election. Her lawyers stated that she received numerous death threats, including a bomb threat, which made her too scared to proceed. Given her identity was unknown, these could not have come from random members of the public. Due to safety concerns, she cancelled a press conference where she had planned to reveal her identity. She submitted sworn testimony to the courts and never changed her story. In a 2025 interview, Cheney Mason, one of her lawyers, affirmed his belief that she was truthful. Given that Trump was found to have raped E. Jean Carroll, this is not hard to believe.

FBI documents reveal a limousine driver claimed that he encouraged a woman to report to police that she was raped by Trump and Epstein and was later found dead. Someone called Dan Feree has come forward, claiming to be that limousine driver. His story is unusual. He says Trump called the company he worked for and specifically asked for him to be the limousine driver, five months after the rape took place, presumably for vindictive reasons. He described vile language that Trump used on the journey and says he almost stopped the car and physically hurt him, explaining he didn’t because his wife was recovering from surgery. His step daughter told him the alleged rape happened when she was 14-years-old. We know she was found dead in January 2000 from a gunshot wound to the head and police doubted it was suicide. The girl was 19-year-old Dusti Rhea Duke and her death was ruled a suicide by the coroner. Dan Feree has just been interviewed on a podcast and stands by his story. He has posted on social media, calling out the DoJ’s redactions. His story is highly detailed, and he has stated that he is willing to testify under oath and take a lie detector. Some might dismiss him as a nutjob, but given Dusti Rhea Duke is dead, the story is hard to ignore.

In the early 1990s, Trump hosted an American Dream Calendar Girls event at Mar-a-Lago which was set up by George Houraney. It was a beauty contest with entrants aged 16-22. Houraney told outlets such as the New York Times that Jeffrey Epstein was the only guest and expressed interest in the younger girls. Houraney says he expected other VIPs and a broader guest list.

After the event, Trump continued hosting his own Calendar Girls events —swimsuit contests with Epstein supplying underage girls. Trump auctioned these girls to guests, with one of them reportedly being Elon Musk. Trump is accused of measuring the vulvas of the girls and rating them on their tightness. He is also accused of forcing oral sex, and other abuse, against 13 and 14-year-old girls. The accusations came from multiple sources, but they were dismissed by the FBI as hearsay for lacking evidence. The FBI quickly unpublished some documents relating to the accusations, leaving us to wonder what evidence might still be concealed.

One witness gave recordings to the FBI of Trump, Epstein and Maxwell discussing marketing strategies for sex parties at Mar-a-Lago. Those recordings have never been made public. According to the documents, the recordings show Trump was aware of underage sex parties. They describe Maxwell being advised to hide cameras around the golf course and 12-14 year old girls being marketed to the cartel. One person said they witnessed an attendee called Robin Leach strangling a girl at one of these parties. One witness (possibly the same one) said they were aware of three girls being murdered and buried at Mar-a-Lago. He was allegedly told he “would end up in the hole as well”, if he spoke about this. The FBI says it has images depicting death or abuse that have not been made public, but it is unclear if any relate to these claims.

The Epstein files contain numerous allegations of Trump raping underage girls and forcing them to perform oral sex on him. One Epstein victim claimed she was forced to have sex with men on yachts when she was 13 and pregnant. She said Trump was present when her uncle murdered her newborn baby and threw her body in Lake Michigan. The girl says Trump paid money to [redacted] with him. I can only assume the redacted was something terrible.

Given the above, there is surely enough evidence to arrest Trump, yet the Deputy Attorney General says he expects no further arrests to be made. We have millions of pages of evidence of wrongdoing against Trump and other Epstein associates, and not a single person is likely to be prosecuted.

We know that Trump has fought to prevent the publication of the Epstein files, we know he has helped Ghislaine Maxwell get moved to a nicer prison, we know the DoJ has not complied with its legal obligations to publish all documents on time and without unnecessary redactions, and we know FBI director Kash Patel is not credible or independent. That is the correct framing when discussing the Epstein files. Now I would ask you to read through the BBC’s article and compare its framing and lack of detail with what I have given you. Ask yourself who is trying to do real journalism and who is trying to protect power.

