President Trump reportedly called off strikes against Iran last night because they would be unlikely to deliver a decisive blow, and the ensuing conflict would leave US assets in the Gulf vulnerable, as well as be hugely disruptive to the oil trade. He says he has received assurances from Iran that there will not be mass executions. He also says Iran has stopped killing protesters, presumably because Israel has stopped killing Iranian police. Lindsey Graham must be so fucking mad.

So was talk of an attack last night just a bluff? Was it psychological warfare? Are they waiting for an opportunity to take the Iranians by surprise? I’m not sure anyone knows what is really going on, including Trump. All I know is we didn’t see war break out and that’s a relief, for now…

In another sign Trump is not keen on war, he has cast doubt on the popularity of Reza Pahlavi, saying: “He seems very nice, but I don't know how he'd play within his own country”. It seems Trump has abandoned the idea of installing the exiled “crown prince” as Shah. Imagine prostituting yourself to the empire for decades, only to be thrown under a bus. Life can be cruel…

You might have seen speculation that Israel just carried out an underground nuclear test because there was a small earthquake near Dimona. The timing was odd because it took place when Israel had planned an earthquake drill, near where it keeps its nukes. The claim is that Israel is furious with Trump and will potentially go it alone. This could have been a message that they are prepared to use nukes, but it seems unlikely.

Firstly, the signature of the quake did not measure that of a nuclear blast, being too weak even for a tactical nuke and not showing the expected P-waves. It could have been a new type of weapon, but the Israelis are well aware that Iran could strike Dimona with its hypersonic missiles in retaliation. Therefore, I don’t think such an attack is on the cards for now…

While I wouldn’t be surprised if there was a conventional attack on Iran, I also wouldn’t be surprised if the idea was dropped for a few months. If so, it’s entirely possible Netanyahu will miss his chance, given Trump is dealing with the Epstein thing and then the midterms. It would be ironic if the Epstein thing that helped Israel control Trump made them lose control of him. We can but hope…

As the riots in Iran are over, expect the westerners who were suddenly concerned about Iran’s women to forget they exist. Details have emerged of Israel’s role in the riots, which were clearly a pre-planned regime change operation disguised as a struggle for liberation.

If you missed it, we have confirmation from Israeli media that Mossad infiltrated Iran and gave out weapons to recruits, leading to the deaths of “hundreds of security personnel”. It’s hard to know if the number is correct, but Iran has confirmed the funerals of over a hundred have taken place in the last two days. Huge numbers of Iranians came out to pay their respects.

Iran’s Minister of Defence claimed that Israel set up coordination centres in Iran to work with separatists. Mossad helped draft constitutions for each separatist region, smuggled in weapons, and provided financial and logistical support. Some western countries were involved in the planning and funding, although they weren’t named. Mossad agents were tasked with sabotaging oil facilities, electrical installations, and telecommunications.

Israel was allegedly paying Iranians to set fire to buildings and kill people—with one Iranian being paid the equivalent of $6,000. While some rioters were armed with guns, most were using knives and blunt objects. Drugs were handed out to participants to drive them into a frenzy. Some of the ring leaders shot their own people when they were no longer useful in order to inflate the death toll. Around 60% of the casualties died from blows to the head. Some died from stabbings, drug overdoses, or suffocation.

While it’s impossible to verify these details and the Iranians have motive to mislead, the core of the story is almost certainly true, given that Mossad has been bragging about its role.

One thing is clear: an awful lot of Iranians are dead because Israel and its partners fomented civil unrest in order to bring about regime change. They have so far failed to achieve that goal, meaning their only accomplishment to date is a bunch of dead Iranians. This is why many of us were opposed to the uprising from the start. We have seen this playbook many times and had predicted what would take place.

It was never about liberation because the moment a power vacuum appears, it will either be filled by Israel or a brutal new regime. There is no nice, cuddly, democratic way of filling that power vacuum because Israel won’t allow that.

If we want to focus on democratisation, we should start with our own countries. Only when we have true democracy ourselves will we be in a position to promote a more democratic world for everyone.

