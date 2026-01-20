Council Estate Media

Aamir Razak
Aamir Razak
4h

Thank you for all you do Mr. Hale, really great, comprehensive work as always. Doesn't surprise me at all that the genocidal occupiers would use members of their secret service/intelligence to infiltrate the protests, distribute weapons and foment violent, including lethal, retaliation against security personnel. And you're spot on about the lie of WMD and the destruction it lead to in Iraq, when good people choose to stay silent in the face of deception and falsehood, darkness and wrongdoing are allowed to flourish and thrive.

Poshlost
4h

We are coming to understand that “power and control” of the direction that humanity has taken is, at this point in time, out of the hands of the vast majority of humanity. That agency, has been ripped from the hands of the individuals engaged in the enterprise of survival by a small group of psychotic narcissistic materialists who care nothing for the humanity they see simply as just another commodity, to be used and exploited to further their corrupt and venal goal of total control.

