Council Estate Media

Council Estate Media

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
William F. Johnson's avatar
William F. Johnson
12h

I worry about Rep. Massie's safety since we already know the cabal in charge will murder anyone who gets too close to the truth, no matter which country they are in at the time. Who was the guy scheduled to testify before Congress, but we were told he committed suicide the evening before he was going to spill the beans? One of many this has happened to. Like Gary Webb. The reporter who supposedly shot himself in the head twice. His crime? Revealing the fact that the CIA was peddling drugs into the U.S. back in the 80s and creating the crack epidemic. The beat goes on, and we have no agency in the federal government that doesn't work for the very people behind it all.

Just saying such things in public is a dangerous thing to do, so it's no wonder many in the know stay quiet. Whistleblower protection is meaningless. Be careful out there.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Janice S. Countess's avatar
Janice S. Countess
12h

Excellent Journalism!! ❤️🫶🏼👏👏👏👏👏

Reply
Share
17 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Council Estate Media · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture