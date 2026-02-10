Yesterday, Rep Thomas Massie announced that he was getting access to the unredacted Epstein files and he asked the public which emails he should look at. Massie identified six individuals whose names were redacted that would be ”likely incriminated by their inclusion”.

Now the DOJ is revealing some of the names it had concealed, likely due to pressure from Massie, Rep Ro Khanna, and others. It feels like we are finally getting some answers, although I suspect some of the names are ones the ruling class is prepared to sacrifice.

One of the big revelations is that the sender of the torture video is Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem. There was speculation it was Peter Mandelson, so I wrote in a previous piece that revealing the name is important to prevent false accusations. We need a full and accurate picture because the more people speculate, the easier it becomes for the guilty parties to scream conspiracy theory.

The DOJ laughably claimed that the redaction of bin Sulayem’s name was to protect the victims, something Massie mocked on social media:

Here DOJ acts as if they were justified in redacting the men’s names simply because the document contains victim’s names. Tonight they learned you can redact victim names while still publishing the other names, per our law.

In a follow-up post in the same thread, Massie said:

Our law requires VICTIM’s information to be redacted, not information of men who sent Epstein torture porn!

Clearly, there was never justification for redacting the Sultan’s name, but if I can get conspiratorial for a moment, I think they wanted us speculating over emails like this to deflect from accusations against Trump. I doubt anyone at the FBI or DOJ gives a fuck about protecting the Sultan.

There is widespread speculation that the email is discussing a 2009 UAE royal torture video that was leaked around that time. Some official confirmation would be helpful.

Peter Mandelson might not have sent the torture video, but he is hardly off the hook. We know he is a buddy of the Sultan’s and has lobbied for his company DP World. Mandelson and Epstein helped DP World secure massive public contracts in the UK. DP World is the company that bought P&O Ferries and fired 800 workers, then replaced them with lower paid agency staff. DP World runs one of the UK’s freeports which are tax-free, deregulated zones that benefit only the wealthy.

I covered bin Sulayem in my last piece so I won’t go over that again, but here are a few things I missed: he is the brother of FIA president Mohammed bin Sulayem, regularly met with Ehud Barak through Epstein, and like all of the world’s most evil people, he is a regular at the World Economic Forum.

Epstein often pitched Israeli logistics, surveillance, and cybersecurity technologies to bin Sulayem. This was for DP World-operated ports and hubs, meaning the UK’s freeports are likely full of Israeli spy tech. Isn’t that reassuring?

We are still awaiting names regarding many redactions in the Epstein files. Massie explained that 18 redacted names on one document are of men born before 1970. This would suggest their identities should not be concealed to protect their reputation.

Massie has called on US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick to resign after his name was revealed in the Epstein files. Lutnick had claimed that he and his wife cut ties with Epstein in 2005, stating that an encounter had left him not wanting to set foot in a room with Epstein for the rest of his life.

The files show Lutnick had a relationship with Epstein as late as 2013, long after Epstein’s 2008 conviction. Although I‘m unaware of evidence of criminality, the files suggest that Lutnick went to Epstein island.

One name that I’ve covered extensively in a previous piece is Les Wexner, one of Epstein’s long term financial backers. Thomas Massie has now named him on CNN as one of the co-conspirators. He explained the name was quickly unredacted when he questioned the DOJ. He was told the redaction was a “mistake”.

Some are speculating that Wexner’s name was concealed to protect Israel. I covered Wexner’s ties to Israel in a previous article, but here is more info:

Wexner placed strong emphasis on support for Israel in his philanthropy. The Epstein files show he paid former Israeli PM Ehud Barak for “research” in the early 2000s. The Wexner Foundation cut ties with Harvard University in 2023 due to its response to October 7. The father of Wexner’s wife was involved in the Haganah — a Zionist paramilitary — before Israel was founded. The Wexner Foundation has contributed hundreds of million of dollars to pro-Israel causes since the 1980s. Much of this was overseen by Epstein.

Here is one of the documents where the DOJ had redacted Wexner’s name. While there is no direct indication of paedophilia, it lists him as a co-conspirator.

There is zero reason for Wexner’s name to have been redacted, yet Todd Blanche claimed he was protecting victims’ names in an online exchange with Massie. This was a provable lie! The document contains no mention of victims’ names.

The files reveal Epstein and Wexner’s long history and hint at secrets, using words like “gang stuff” and mutual “great debts”. Epstein said in one email, he had “no intention of divulging any confidence of ours”. For years, Epstein had power of attorney over Wexner’s estate that was worth $7.9 billion. Although none of this is a smoking gun, the fact the FBI listed Wexner as a co-conspirator suggests some evidence has not been made public.

Certainly some big names have still not been made public. For example, it appears that a former British prime minister had a threesome with Ghislaine Maxwell. Many are speculating it is Boris Johnson because of his sordid history, but another suspect would be Tony Blair who features multiple times in the files.

Historian Andrew Lownie told the Daily Mail’s Deep Dive podcast that multiple sources told him the claim is true. While this was initially framed as gossip, Lownie clarified on social media that the former prime minister’s name has appeared multiple times in the Epstein files.

In a social media post, Lownie stated: “Details of the orgy are actually in Epstein releases confirming my information from last year. For some reason the mainstream press are not reporting it.”

The main suspect here is Boris Johnson. In 2021, Johnson’s sister Rachel Johnson wrote in The Spectator: “As a fresher I wandered into Balliol JCR one day in search of its subsidised breakfast granola-and-Nescafé offering and found a shiny glamazon with naughty eyes holding court astride a table, a high-heeled boot resting on my brother Boris’s thigh.” It is clear she was talking about Maxwell who was the focus of the article.

Obviously, none of this implies criminality, but there seems little doubt Johnson has slept with Maxwell. He has known Maxwell since his student days and the only question now is did any of their encounters involve criminality? I searched for a file that mentions a threesome, but all I could find were two accusations against Prince Andrew — one involving Virginia Giuffre and another involving a dancer.

If Thomas Massie needs to look into one thing, it’s which British prime minister is Lownie talking about? Was the other person in the threesome a minor or Epstein victim? The lack of transparency is yet further indication of a cover up.

The FBI is still claiming there is no evidence Epstein trafficked women to others, but given how Todd Blanche has been caught lying, and how the Epstein files contradict this, it sounds like the cover up is ongoing. Here is one email from Lesley Groff in 2018 that appears to show Epstein was trafficking girls:

Groff was a longtime executive assistant of Epstein and one of his most trusted aides. Why would she be talking of girls’ flights with Epstein in 2018 when he had already been convicted of sex crimes? The Epstein files show that Groff arranged massages and meetings for Epstein and trips for others to Little St James. Epstein’s victims say some of the massages involved underage girls, and called Groff a recruiter who coordinated encounters and acted as a gatekeeper.

Groff has been named as part of Epstein’s inner-circle along with Ghislaine Maxwell, Jean-Luc Brunel, and Les Wexner. The 2019 federal sex-trafficking case against Epstein and Maxwell named her as a co-conspirator. She has never been charged and denies the claims against her.

At this point, it seems absurd to suggest Epstein was not trafficking girls to others, especially given the testimony from the victims. Virginia Giuffre said she was trafficked to Glenn Dubin who raped her while his pregnant wife slept in the next room. And here is a message from one of Epstein’s victims, describing herself as being trafficked. She named Peter Mandelson, Sergey Brin, and Adam Castella, although it’s unclear what their involvement was, if any.

Here is Epstein seeking advice from Mitch Webber on sex tourism laws and age of consent in different jurisdictions. Webber specifically talks about transporting a minor to another state for sex. He confirms this would be legal as long as they are above the age of consent in the state they are being taken to.

Mitch Webber worked as a research assistant to Alan Dershowitz — close friend and lawyer of Epstein. Webber insists he never offered his own legal opinion and simply passed on the words of Dershowitz. Billing records show Epstein paid $21,728 to Webber as part of Dershowitz’s legal work. An internal FBI report shows a confidential informant claimed Webber spoke “all the time” with Ghislaine Maxwell during plea negotiations.

It seems clear the FBI knows exactly who the co-conspirators are, yet it is acting like it knows nothing when the evidence is right in front of us. Here is someone called Daniel Siad sending Epstein model listings in 2010, not long after Epstein’s prison sentence. I don’t know about you, but I’ve got an inkling this is not about modelling.

Siad appears often in the Epstein files as an alleged recruiter of young girls who operated across Europe and went as far as South Africa and New Zealand. He worked closely with Jean-Luc Brunel, but has not been charged with any crime. It appears he has not even been questioned. There are claims he could not be located for questioning, even though he has made public appearances across Europe.

While I can’t say the above is directly related, the files show that Epstein sent girls to entrepreneur Lyndon Lea of Lion Capital which owns brands such as AllSaints. Disturbingly, Lea sits on the board of the Not For Sale charity that is supposed to fight against human trafficking and sex slavery. This appears to be another example of a billionaire using a charity as cover.

Epstein arranged a New York dinner for Lea via Jean-Luc Brunel who was later charged with sex trafficking and “hanged himself” in his cell. Emails indicate that Epstein and Brunel sent 10 girls to the event for Lea. After the event, the three men discussed photos of the girls in suggestive terms and Lea said: “Thanks for last night, I had a lot of fun.”

Other files show Epstein introduced Lea to a young Romanian former model, describing her as a “good friend… anxious to start a real job.” Epstein told another woman the “work angle” is not what Lea wants. He told a different woman that a meeting with Lea was about business and pleasure and described Lea as “cute” and “rich”.

I could cover so much more, but I’m running out of room here. I’ll finish by asking: How can anyone read the above and conclude that Epstein was not trafficking girls to others? Clearly, the cover up is ongoing, but Reps Massie and Khanna are doing good work and might yet bust this thing wide open. We shall see…

