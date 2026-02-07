By now, you’re probably aware of Epstein’s close relationship with former Israeli prime minister Ehud Barak. People are citing this as evidence that Epstein worked for Israel, however, Netanyahu has denied this claim. He insists their relationship somehow proves the opposite!

Is Netanyahu saying Israel was working for Epstein?! In all seriousness, there are indications that Netanyahu met with Epstein more than once, and that the current Israeli president Isaac Herzog also met with him. This might be a case of Netanyahu protesting too much because he has something to hide.

Netanyahu’s name is mentioned 690 times in the Epstein files, according to search results, although these could include duplicates. Netanyahu’s name could have been redacted from some documents, given how many names are blacked out. Therefore, the true figure could be higher or lower than the 690.

In the following email (that I’ve discussed in a previous article), Epstein seems to have been arranging meetings with Netanyahu. The exchange between Jes Staley, Roy Navon and Epstein, includes the words: “Against all odds, we have been granted a meeting with Prime Minister Netanyahu.” This was in 2011, after Epstein’s conviction and jail term.

Take a look at Roy Navon’s email signature. It describes him as a Senior Country Officer in Israel who worked for JPMorgan at 46 Rothschild Boulevard in Tel Aviv.

It is not clear if Epstein was present at this meeting, but we can, at the very least, say his associates were. Some might say the surprise expressed in the email suggests these men didn’t have a deep relationship with Netanyahu, but there is more…

The following exchange again involves Jes Staley, and also Jacob Frenkel whose name wasn’t in the previous exchange. This conversation took place three years later in 2014. There seems little doubt that Epstein met Netanyahu on this occasion.

One of the messages reads: “I found this photo from our visit with Bibi Netanyahu”. The photo is redacted so we have no idea if it was compromising. More likely it shows the men in the email posing for a picture with Netanyahu, which would have the potential to go viral and be embarrassing. Regardless of the content, we should see that picture (with parts blurred out if necessary).

Remember, the Epstein Files Transparency Act forbids redactions for political sensitivity, or to protect against reputational harm.

Court filings from the US Virgin Islands lawsuit against JP Morgan showed that Epstein introduced many high profile clients to JP Morgan bankers. Among those clients were Bill Gates, Sergey Brin, Larry Summers, Leon Black, Thomas Pritzker, Glenn Dubin, and crucially: Benjamin Netanyahu while he was prime minister. The above emails are further evidence of Epstein arranging such meetings.

A 2026 New York Times investigation confirmed that Epstein was arranging these meetings. Some details were indirectly corroborated by reporting from the Wall Street Journal. Comedian and political commentator Ian Carroll has a theory that Epstein was laundering money for Netanyahu, although that claim is unproven.

Netanyahu has never been accused of any Epstein-related sex crimes that I’m aware of, but presumably he is too smart for that. The girls were for blackmailing other leaders, not him. The US congress and UK parliament seem far more afraid of Netanyahu than Putin. Ask yourself why…

Now let’s get on to President Herzog. The following email to Melanie Spinella suggests he was invited to Epstein island in 2014, along with former prime minister Ehud Barak. At the time, Herzog was leader of the Israeli opposition.

While this email doesn’t name Herzog in full, another email from Melanie Spinella, one year later, includes Isaac Herzog in the recipients, along with Epstein:

I think it’s fair to say that on balance of probability, Herzog was invited to Epstein island (and possibly visited), and Epstein arranged and held meetings with/for Netanyahu. Given the enormous number of redactions in the Epstein files, I’m guessing there are more references to Netanyahu and Herzog that have been blacked out.

Netanyahu twice served as Israeli prime minister from 1996 to 1999 and 2009 to 2021. He is currently serving a third term which began in 2022. If my maths is right, Netanyahu has been Israeli prime minister during 21 of the last 30 years.

We know Epstein had an extensive relationship with another Israeli prime minister, Ehud Barak, and likely met with Israeli president, Isaac Herzog. I’m not going into Epstein’s relationship with Barak because I’ve covered it previously, as well as covering Epstein’s extensive ties to Israel. However, it is worth recapping that Barak maintained a relationship with Epstein for a decade, with documented meetings/communications taking place from 2010 to 2019, all after Epstein’s conviction.

If Epstein was really a Russian spy, rather than an Israeli one, why were three Israeli leaders meeting with him when he was a known sex offender? They must have known, or at least strongly suspected, he was running a honeypot operation. The most likely answer is that they were part of the operation, either because they were compromised, or they were the ones doing the compromising. I think the latter is more likely.

With regards to Epstein’s ties to Israel, check out this document:

It is a page from the 2006 tax return for the C.O.U.Q. Foundation Inc., a charity established and controlled by Jeffrey Epstein. This document lists charitable contributions paid out that year. They include $25,000 to Friends of Israel Defense Forces, $15,000 to The Jewish National Fund, and $50,000 to the pro-Israel Hillel Foundation.

Netanyahu would have you believe Epstein was a Russian spy, so ask yourself: Do you think it is more likely than a man who hung around with Israeli leaders. brokered security deals for Israel, and supported Israel-linked organisations was more loyal to Russia or Israel? Take all the time you need…

Thank you for reading.

