Council Estate Media
Socialist Voices podcast
The Middle East conflict is not going as well for the empire as it might seem
2
10
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -9:16
-9:16

The Middle East conflict is not going as well for the empire as it might seem

The mess is growing bigger by the day...
Socialist Voices podcast
,
Anti-imperialist Nexus
, and
Ricky Hale
Dec 23, 2024
2
10
Share
Transcript

A reading of “The Middle East conflict is not going as well for the empire as it might seem”, the latest article from Anti-Imperialist Nexus. Thank you for listening to the Socialist Voices podcast.

Buy me a Coffee

Discussion about this podcast

Council Estate Media
Socialist Voices podcast
Readings of articles from Dystopian Times and Anti-imperialist Nexus.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Ricky Hale
Anti-imperialist Nexus
Socialist Voices podcast