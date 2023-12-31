Council Estate Media

British Army chief says we need to get ready for World War III
Extinction is much more rational than diplomacy
 • 
Ricky
117
UK government ignored foreign office concerns over Israeli war crimes
This was so they could keep supplying them weapons
 • 
Ricky
33
Piers Morgan owes the Palestinians an apology
At least he seems to be realising he was wrong
 • 
Ricky
31
The idea Israel is above international law can no longer be tolerated
The credibility of the International Court of Justice is at stake
 • 
Ricky
114
Anti-imperialist voices are not safe on Twitter
Or other corporate social media platforms for that matter
 • 
Ricky
53
People are being scared into silence about Israeli influence in our politics
We should be able to discuss the influence of any foreign power
 • 
Ricky
64
South Africa is standing up to the world's apartheid state
Someone has to stop the ethnic cleansing of Gaza...
 • 
Ricky
57
Our leaders would rather spread war than stop genocide
Yemen could be next in the firing line
 • 
Ricky
39

December 2023

Everyone's new year's resolution should be to stop the genocide
We all have a duty to speak out
 • 
Ricky
67
When Netanyahu said Gaza needs cultural change, he was projecting
We are seeing a disturbing level of hatred
 • 
Ricky
37
I hope you're all having a merry Christmas
and your 2024 is much better than 2023
 • 
Ricky
27
The sensibles are feeling uneasy now they've decided too many children are dead in Gaza
We finally know what their limit is
 • 
Ricky
58
